Succession: HBO Series Expected to End with Season Four or Five

Succession fans are waiting for the third season return of the HBO series but there is additional news about the future of the show. It has been more than a year since season two of the series aired on the cable channel. Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, Rob Yang, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, and Arian Moayed star in the drama.

Georgia Pritchett, a writer and executive producer of the series, revealed that viewers will likely only see one, or possibly two, additional seasons of the drama. She said the following, per Indiewire:

“I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four. We’re at the end of filming season three, so at this point [series creator Jesse Armstrong] is saying only one more. But that happens every time. We’ve got a good end in sight.”

Adrien Brody, Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, and Korean music star Jihae have joined the cast of the series for its third season. A premiere date for season three of Succession will be announced by HBO at a later date.

