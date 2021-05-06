Succession: Season Three; Adrien Brody Joins HBO TV Series

Succession has added Adrien Brody to its third season cast. Per Deadline, the actor will play “Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of Waystar.”

Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, Rob Yang, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, and Arian Moayed star in the HBO drama. Jesse Armstrong is the creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the series.

Season three of Succession is currently filming and will pick up with patriarch Logan Roy (Cox) in a perilous position. A premiere date has not yet been set. The second season finished airing back in Fall 2019.

