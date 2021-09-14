Menu

Succession: Is the HBO TV Show Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three?

by Telly Vulture

Succession TV show on HBO: canceled or season 3? (release date); Vulture Watch; PICTURED: Brian Cox

(Craig Blankenhorn / HBO)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Succession TV show on HBODoes the Roy empire still hold? Is the Succession TV show cancelled or renewed for a third season on HBO? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Succession season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

An HBO drama from creator Jesse Armstrong, Succession stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, Rob Yang, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, and Arian Moayed. Unfolding in New York, Succession follows the Roy family, which controls the Waystar Royco media conglomerate. Season two picks up where the freshman installment left off. In the face of an uncertain future, the Roy family struggles to retain control of their empire and ward off threats from the past.
 

Season Two Ratings

The second season of Succession averaged a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 597,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 15% in the demo and down by 1% in viewership. Learn how Succession stacks up against the other HBO TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

Succession has been renewed for a third season which will debut on October 17, 2021. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew Succession for season three? The series was a middle-of-the-road performer in its first season and season two looks to continue that trend. I’m optimistic that this drama series will be renewed. I’ll keep a hungry eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Succession cancellation or renewal alerts.

8/20/19 update: HBO has renewed Succession for a third season.
 

