HBO TV Show Ratings (updated 3/9/20)

While HBO execs aren’t tied to the ratings like regular commercial channels, they have to air programs that will keep viewers subscribed. Which of their shows will be cancelled or renewed? We’ll have to wait and see.

Scripted HBO shows listed: Animals, Avenue 5, Ballers, Big Little Lies, Boardwalk Empire, The Brink, Camping, The Comeback, Crashing, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Deuce, Divorce, Eastbound & Down, Euphoria, Game of Thrones, Gentleman Jack, Getting On, Girls, Hello Ladies, Here and Now, High Maintenance, His Dark Materials, Insecure, Jonah from Tonga, The Leftovers, Looking, Mosaic, Mrs. Fletcher, The New Pope, The Newsroom, The Night Of, The Outsider, The Righteous Gemstones, Room 104, Sally4Ever, Sharp Objects, Silicon Valley, Succession, Togetherness, Tracey Ullman’s Show, True Blood, True Detective, Veep, Vinyl, Vice Principals, Watchmen, Westworld, and The Young Pope.

Last update: Most recent ratings added for High Maintenance.

There’s lots of data that HBO execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series. The ratings for initial airings don’t play as large a role as they do on commercial stations but they are still an indication of how popular a show is. Here’s an updated listing of HBO’s recent/current primetime scripted shows.

A couple of notes about these charts:

These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released (usually a day or so after the broadcasts). The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually so feel free to let me know if I missed something.

The demo numbers, which are typically most important to the broadcast networks, aren’t quite as vital to cable channels because their audiences are usually much smaller. Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking.

