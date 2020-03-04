History TV Show Ratings (updated 3/4/20)

Menu

History TV Show Ratings

History TV shows: ratings (canceled or renewed?)The ratings for scripted History TV shows are pretty small but the cable channel remains committed to producing original scripted series. Which of the current History TV shows will be cancelled or renewed for another season? Stay tuned!

Scripted History TV shows listed: Knightfall, Project Blue Book, Six, and Vikings.

Last updated: Most recent ratings added for Project Blue Book.

There’s a lot of data that History execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series but ratings are a major factor. Here’s an updated listing of all of their recent/current primetime scripted shows.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page. You can also view them here.

A couple of notes about these charts:
These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released (usually a day or so after the broadcasts). The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing).

The demo numbers, which are typically most important to the broadcast networks, aren’t quite as vital to cable channels because their audiences are usually much smaller. Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for better ranking.

What do you think? Are you surprised by any of the ratings? Which shows should be doing better? Which one do you think will be cancelled next?



Leave a Reply

Adam
Adam

please bring six back!! did not get to watch it till now and what a cliff hanger it left on…such a great show!

December 22, 2018 6:26 am
AL Koppen
AL Koppen

I think the big dropoff is typical of most series that are off so long before they come back. Vikings is an exception. I like it, but can’t explain why it hasn’t dropped off since they take a really long break each year.

June 3, 2018 6:47 pm
leah
leah

How can i find out date for season 2 on six. Says 1/18/18 but i dont think its starting tonight

January 18, 2018 8:16 pm
Trevor Kimball
Trevor Kimball

The series premiered on 1/18/17 so I think that’s where you’re getting that date. History hasn’t said when season two will be released yet.

January 18, 2018 8:45 pm
Mari
Mari

Please keep this Amazing series going I could not stop watching it . I want to
See Rip alive as well . All the cast is awesome. I want more , more , more !!!!

March 20, 2017 7:35 pm
Gina Rodriguez
Gina Rodriguez

Best show on tv! Please don’t cancel!!!

March 3, 2017 12:58 am
Rebecca
Rebecca

Sure hope History’s Six gets renewed. This is a terrific show! The hour flies by!

February 22, 2017 10:45 pm
