History TV Show Ratings (updated 3/4/20)

The ratings for scripted History TV shows are pretty small but the cable channel remains committed to producing original scripted series. Which of the current History TV shows will be cancelled or renewed for another season? Stay tuned!

Scripted History TV shows listed: Knightfall, Project Blue Book, Six, and Vikings.

Last updated: Most recent ratings added for Project Blue Book.

There’s a lot of data that History execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series but ratings are a major factor. Here’s an updated listing of all of their recent/current primetime scripted shows.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page. You can also view them here.

A couple of notes about these charts:

These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released (usually a day or so after the broadcasts). The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing).

The demo numbers, which are typically most important to the broadcast networks, aren’t quite as vital to cable channels because their audiences are usually much smaller. Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for better ranking.

What do you think? Are you surprised by any of the ratings? Which shows should be doing better? Which one do you think will be cancelled next?