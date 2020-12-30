Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Vikings: Has the History Series Been Cancelled? Renewed for Season Seven?

by Telly Vulture

Vikings TV show on History: canceled or renewed for season 7?

Photo by Jonathan Hession. Copyright 2019.

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Vikings TV show on HistoryWill the warriors have a fitting end? Has the Vikings TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on History? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Vikings, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A History channel action-adventure series, the sixth season of Vikings stars Alexander Ludwig, Alex Høgh Andersen, Peter Franzén, Katheryn Winnick, Jordan Patrick Smith, and Marco Ilsø. Danila Kozlovsky, Georgia Hirst, Adam Copeland, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Ragga Ragnars, Steven Berkoff, and Eric Johnson have recurring roles. The period drama delves into the Viking warriors and their strange, ruthless world. Season six picks up after the battle which has left Bjorn (Ludwig) victorious and a hero to the people who have been under the tyrannical rule of Ivar (Høgh) for so long. As the new leader of Kattegat, Bjorn struggles to fill his late father’s shoes as king, while facing several dilemmas and wrestling with the idea that power overshadows morals. Meanwhile, Ivar, searching for a new path to separate him from his past, is seen traveling along The Silk Road eventually leading him to Russia.
 

Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of Vikings is averaging a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.08 million viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 56% in the demo and down by 43% in viewership. Find out how Vikings stacks up against other History TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

Vikings is ending so there won’t be a seventh season. The final 10 episodes will be released on Amazon Prime Video on December 30, 2020. History Channel return date (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

There’s no need to worry about Vikings being cancelled this time around. History has already announced that this is the final season so, there won’t be a seventh year. On the positive side, the writers have had enough notice to wrap up the show and there’s also a sequel series in the works at Netflix. Subscribe for free alerts on Vikings cancellation or renewal news.
 

Vikings Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Are you sorry that the Vikings TV show won’t be renewed for a seventh season? Will you check out the sequel series on Netflix?



Canceled and renewed TV show

42
Leave a Reply

avatar
31 Comment threads
11 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
41 Comment authors
PamPatriciaNicole E TigheDavid GonzalezLydia Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pam
Reader
Pam

Could watch another 6 new seasons.. great show!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
December 30, 2020 8:27 am
1 2 3
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz