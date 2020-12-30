Vulture Watch

A History channel action-adventure series, the sixth season of Vikings stars Alexander Ludwig, Alex Høgh Andersen, Peter Franzén, Katheryn Winnick, Jordan Patrick Smith, and Marco Ilsø. Danila Kozlovsky, Georgia Hirst, Adam Copeland, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Ragga Ragnars, Steven Berkoff, and Eric Johnson have recurring roles. The period drama delves into the Viking warriors and their strange, ruthless world. Season six picks up after the battle which has left Bjorn (Ludwig) victorious and a hero to the people who have been under the tyrannical rule of Ivar (Høgh) for so long. As the new leader of Kattegat, Bjorn struggles to fill his late father’s shoes as king, while facing several dilemmas and wrestling with the idea that power overshadows morals. Meanwhile, Ivar, searching for a new path to separate him from his past, is seen traveling along The Silk Road eventually leading him to Russia.



The sixth season of Vikings is averaging a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.08 million viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 56% in the demo and down by 43% in viewership. Find out how Vikings stacks up against other History TV shows.



There’s no need to worry about Vikings being cancelled this time around. History has already announced that this is the final season so, there won’t be a seventh year. On the positive side, the writers have had enough notice to wrap up the show and there’s also a sequel series in the works at Netflix. Subscribe for free alerts on Vikings cancellation or renewal news.



