Batwoman: Season Two Ratings

Television history is littered with TV shows that have, for one reason or another, lost their lead actors. Some series are cancelled within a year while other shows continue on for many more seasons. What will become of this CW show? Will Batwoman be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A superhero drama, Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie, Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson. The show is based on the DC Comics character and initially revolved around Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), a strong woman who never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante — Batwoman. In the second season, Ryan Wilder (Leslie) discovers Kate’s Batsuit and sees it as her chance to finally be powerful and no longer a victim as she survives in the tough streets of Gotham. Kate has gone missing and citizens of Gotham believe Batwoman has fled the city following a public stand-off with Commander Jacob Kane (Scott) and the Crows. Kate’s disappearance hits hardest at home where Jacob, Sophie (Tandy), Luke (Johnson), Mary (Kang) and even Alice (Skarsten) each struggle with the devastating news in their own way. Meanwhile, the False Face Society tightens its grip on Gotham distributing a perilous new drug known as Snakebite, “Bruce Wayne” (Warren Christie) finds his way home to wreak havoc, Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai) surfaces with plans for revenge, and a new set of villains descends on the city. It’s clear that Batwoman is needed.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Batwoman on The CW averaged a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 995,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

