Batwoman: Season Three; Robin Givens (Riverdale) Joins CW Series for 2021-22

Batwoman has added a new regular cast member for season three. Robin Givens is joining the series, after recurring on Riverdale. She is playing the mother of Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie). Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson also star in the superhero series.

Deadline revealed more about the cast addition on The CW series:

“Givens, a new series regular on the DC drama, will play Jada Jet. A powerful CEO for Jet Industries, Jada isn’t bossy: she’s the boss. Passionate and hard working, a woman who has worked her way through life’s ups and downs to climb her way to the top — all while being extremely protective over her impetuous son. A woman with a deep past that forced her to give up her first-born child, Jada is a woman with a good heart, but will do whatever it takes to protect her family.”

This new addition comes only days after it was announced that Dougray Scott was leaving Batwoman after two seasons. He played the father of Kate Kane. Caroline Dries said the following about the exit, per Deadline:

“The story was just lending itself of wrapping up the Crows because we took such a hard stance against police brutality this season and really used the Crows. Once we kind of made that decision — and obviously Kate isn’t staying on the show — this character of Jacob had sort of run its course, for better or for worse, through that story line.”

Batwoman will return with its third season on October 13th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Givens on Batwoman next season?