Batwoman: Season Two of CW Series to Star Javicia Leslie; Ruby Rose Reacts



The CW has a new star for its Batwoman TV series. Ruby Rose, who starred as the show’s title character in the first season, opted not to return to the show for season two. Javicia Leslie, who TV viewers may remember for her role on CBS’s cancelled God Friended Me series, will play Ryan Wilder, the new face behind the lady crimefighter’s cowl.

Leslie said, “I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Season two of Batwoman is expected to premiere in January 2021. Here’s The CW’s press release about the second season casting, and Rose’s reaction:

JAVICIA LESLIE IS THE NEW “BATWOMAN” · Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions announced today that Javicia Leslie has been cast as the new Batwoman. · Javicia will make her debut in the iconic cape and cowl when “Batwoman” returns to The CW for its second season in January 2021, airing Sundays at 8:00-9:00 pm ET/PT. · With her casting, Javicia becomes the first Black actress to portray Batwoman in a live-action television or film production. · Javicia Leslie said: “I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community.” · Character description: Ryan Wilder is about to become Batwoman. She’s likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero. · Prior to joining “Batwoman,” Javicia starred for two seasons on the CBS/Warner Bros. Television drama series “God Friended Me” and the BET drama “The Family Business,” as well as the feature film “Always a Bridesmaid.” · “Batwoman” is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Caroline Dries developed the series and served as executive producer for season one with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns. “Batwoman” is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the second season premiere of Batwoman on The CW?