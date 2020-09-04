Shameless, Animal Kingdom, Batwoman, Lucifer: Warner Bros. TV Shows Resume Filming

Warner Bros. is back in the studio! Deadline and TVLine report the studio’s TV show Shameless, Animal Kingdom, Lucifer, and Batwoman are resuming production on new seasons and episodes.

A Showtime drama, Shameless is headed into its 11th and final season. Meanwhile, TNT’s Animal Kingdom is ready to shoot its fifth season and Netflix’s Lucifer will resume filming its season five finale and continue with production on its sixth and final season. The CW’s Batwoman has already begun production on its second season.

According to Deadline, WarnerBros will have 20 TV shows back in production by the end of September.

From WarnerMedia Studios & Networks chief Ann Sarnoff:

It may not be as continual as it would have been if we had not had COVID, but I think every linear and streaming service has the same issue. But we’re trying hard to get back into production, so we can have that stream of programming to get into HBO Max and all our partners, cable channels, and CW.”

What do you think? What are your favorite WarnerBros shows? Which new season are you looking forward to?