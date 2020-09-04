Jack Reacher: Alan Ritchson (Titans) to Star in Amazon Action Series

Alan Ritchson is coming to Amazon. According to THR, the Titans star has been cast as the lead role in the streaming service’s upcoming Jack Reacher TV show.

Based on Lee Childs’ best-selling novels, the action drama follows the titular Jack Reacher, “a military veteran who lives a nomadic life as a freelance investigator and problem solver.” Tom Cruise played the role in two film adaptations.

Amazon has not yet announced a premiere date for Jack Reacher.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Jack Reacher franchise? Will you watch the Amazon series?