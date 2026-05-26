Harry Potter: HBO Announces Premiere Date for New HBO Series

Harry Potter has its premiere date. HBO has officially announced a December 25th premiere date for the first season of the series inspired by the JK Rowling novels.

Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, Alastair Stout, John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Rory Wilmot, Lox Pratt, Leo Earley, Elijah Oshin, Tristan Harland, Gabriel Harland, Ruari Spooner, Alessia Leoni, Sienna Moosah, Finn Stephens, William Nash, Warwick Davis, and Sirine Saba star in the series.

Production on the series’ second season will begin in the fall. The first season is titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The premiere date was revealed by HBO alongside their coming soon preview, teasing releases through the end of the year. Check that out below.

What do you think? Are you excited about seeing Harry Potter on HBO later this year?