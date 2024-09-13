The Chair Company: HBO Orders New Comedy Series Starring Tim Robinson

The Chair Company is headed to HBO. The cable network has ordered the new series created by and starring Tim Robinson. The series follows a man investigating a far-reaching conspiracy after an incident at work.

Lake Bell, Sophia Lillis, Will Price, and Joseph Tudisco also star in the series, with Lou Diamond Phillips as a guest star in the first episode.

Robinson and co-creator Zach Kanin said the following about the series:

“We are so excited and thankful to get to make this show with HBO, HyperObject, and all of the amazing cast and crew that have helped to create it.”

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President of HBO & Max Comedy Programming, also discussed the new comedy series. She said, “With an imprint only Tim and Zach can have on a character, William Ronald Trosper follows in the strong tradition of HBO comedy leads. I couldn’t be happier to announce the pickup of this wildly enjoyable show.”

The premiere date for The Chair Company will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new HBO comedy when it arrives?