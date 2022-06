The Rehearsal: HBO Announces Premiere Date for New Comedy Series

The Rehearsal is coming soon to HBO. The cable network has announced a premiere date for the comedy starring and created by Nathan Fielder. The series will arrive next month.

HBO revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“The HBO Original six-episode comedy series, THE REHEARSAL, from Nathan Fielder, debuts FRIDAY, JULY 15 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. · Synopsis: Nathan Fielder (“Nathan For You,” HBO’s “How To with John Wilson”) returns to television for a new series that explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance? · Credits: Nathan Fielder is the Executive Producer, writer, director and star. Fielder is represented by UTA, Rise MGMT and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Clark Reinking is Executive Producer (episode 101) and is represented by Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Dave Paige is Executive Producer (episodes 102-106) and is represented by Artists First and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis LLP. Christie Smith and Dan McManus Executive Produce for Rise Management.”

Check out the poster for the upcoming series below.

