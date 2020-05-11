I May Destroy You: HBO Reveals Premiere Date for Michaela Coel Comedy Series

I May Destroy You has its premiere date set! The series, which stars Michaela Coel, will arrive next month. Weruche Opia, Paapa Essiedu, Aml Ameen, Adam James, Sarah Niles, Ann Akin, Harriet Webb, Ellie James, Franc Ashman, Karan Gill, Natalie Walter, and Samson Ajewole.

“HBO’s new half-hour series I MAY DESTROY YOU, executive produced, written by and starring Michaela Coel, debuts SUNDAY, JUNE 7 (10:30-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO. The series, starring Michaela Coel, is a fearless, frank and provocative series that explores the question of sexual consent in contemporary life and how, in the new landscape of dating and relationships, we make the distinction between liberation and exploitation.”

