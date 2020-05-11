Menu

Bulletproof: Season Two; CW Series Gets New Return Date

by Regina Avalos,

Bulletproof is returning a week earlier than originally planned. The series will arrive next month with a brand new season. It is season two of the series.

The CW revealed the following about the change and the series in a press release. Check that out below.

“The second season premiere of the action-packed series BULLETPROOF will move up one week earlier, now returning on Wednesday, June 10 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), following THE 100. Initially, BULLETPROOF was slated to premiere Wednesday, June 17 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

BULLETPROOF is from Vertigo Films in association with Unstoppable Film and Television, with executive producers Allan Niblo (“Britannia,” “Monsters”), Nick Love (“The Football Factory,” “The Sweeney”), Noel Clarke, and Ashley Walters. BULLETPROOF was co-funded by Sky Studios. NBCUniversal Global Distribution is handling international sales for the series.”

