What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network in the United States, Bulletproof stars Ashley Walters, Noel Clarke, Lindsey Coulson, Jason Maza, David Elliot, Olivia Chenery, Lucie Shorthouse, Lee Ross, Vanessa Vanderpuye, and Jodie Campbell. Unfolding in London, the series centers on Aaron “Bish” Bishop (Clarke) and Ronald “Ronnie” Pike Jr (Walters) who work as undercover police detectives. Although they are from vastly different backgrounds, these partners have a deep, brotherly bond that finds its foundation in their moral code. In season two, Bishop and Pike find themselves in a tense, heart-stopping game of ‘cat and mouse’ with a notorious and elusive crime family, whose connections spread far beyond the borders of London and the UK. Their chase for justice takes them from the streets of London to Amsterdam and Cyprus, where they risk everything to succeed.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Bulletproof averages a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 376,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 29% in the demo and down by 37% in viewership. Find out how Bulletproof stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of June 12, 2020, Bulletproof has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season but Sky TV has ordered three specials. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Bulletproof for season three? The series doesn’t perform very well in the ratings but the network only licenses the series so it likely doesn’t cost them much to air. In August 2019, Sky TV in the U.K. (where the series originates) ordered a three-part special. I suspect that, despite the low ratings, The CW will air the special or a third season if/when Sky orders one. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Bulletproof cancellation or renewal news.



