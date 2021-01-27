Diggstown: FOX to Air Canadian Legal Drama Series

Diggstown is coming to FOX. The six-part first season of the legal drama will air on the network to fill in slots in their programming schedule created by the pandemic.

Vinessa Antoine, Natasha Henstridge, C. David Johnson, Stacey Farber, Brandon Oakes, Shailene Garnett, Tim Rozon, and Dwain Murphy star in the series which follows Marcie Diggs, a corporate lawyer who changes her priorities after her aunt commits suicide. She becomes a legal aid lawyer.

The drama series originates on CBC in Canada and the first season was released in the United States on the BET+ streaming service last April. CBC has renewed Diggstown through season three and BET+ has picked up at least the second season.

Deadline revealed more about the drama:

“The series explores issues of social injustice among other topical matters and universal themes. The team of lawyers that Marcie works with are a curious band of do-gooders, cynics, and scrappers – messy souls struggling to keep personal disappointment and demons out of their practice. They work directly in the community to find justice for their varied clients. Marcie is driven by one thing – to never again allow innocent lives to be destroyed by the justice system.”

A premiere date for Diggstown on FOX has not been set.

