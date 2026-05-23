Vought Rising: Prime Video Releases First Teaser for The Boys Prequel Series

The Boys wrapped its final season earlier this week, and now viewers are getting their first look at the prequel series Vought Rising.

Jensen Ackles, Aya Cash, Mason Dye, Kiki Layne, Will Hochman, Elizabeth Posey, Jorden Myrie, Nicolò Pasetti, Ricky Staffieri, and Brian J. Smith star in the series, which will show the early days of Vought during the 1950s.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Prime Video today revealed the first look at Vought Rising, the highly anticipated new series set within the world of the multi-Emmy Award-winning global phenomenon, The Boys, starring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash. The electrifying teaser offers a first glimpse at the next chapter, premiering in 2027. Vought Rising marks the further expansion of the global franchise. Set in the 1950s, the prequel series explores the twisted origins of Vought International. The teaser offers a diabolical first look at the world and story that will define this next evolution of the franchise.”

The premiere date for this Prime Video series will be announced later. The trailer is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Boys prequel series?