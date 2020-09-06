Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Amazon Prime Video subscription service, The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Elisabeth Shue, Colby Minifie, and Aya Cash. The story unfolds in a world in which superheroes are more idolized than celebrities, and some of them are abusing their superpowers. After Hughie Campbell’s (Quaid) love becomes collateral damage to one of the Supes of The Seven, he teams up with Billy Butcher (Urban) and his gang of vigilantes called The Boys. Now they’re out to expose the truth about superheroes, and about Vought — the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that both manages the Superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. In the second season, Butcher, Hughie, and the team are reeling from their losses. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. Meanwhile, Vought cashes in on the panic over Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander.





O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Boys has been renewed for a third season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

There’s no need to worry about The Boys being cancelled right now since the Amazon series has already been renewed for a third season. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Boys cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Are you glad that The Boys TV show has been renewed for a third season? How would you feel if Amazon Prime Video had cancelled this TV series, instead?