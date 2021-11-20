Menu

The Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time TV show on Amazon Prime Video: canceled or renewed?

Network: Amazon Prime Video
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: November 19, 2021 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden, and Daniel Henney.

TV show description:      
A fantasy series, The Wheel of Time TV show is based on the series of novels by Robert Jordan. The tale is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it.

The story follows Moiraine (Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai. Starting in the small town of Two Rivers, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women. One of them is prophesied to be the reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful being who will either save or destroy humanity.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like The Wheel of Time TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?




