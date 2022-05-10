Network: Prime Video.

Episodes: TBD (hour).

Seasons: Four.

TV show dates: August 31, 2018 — TBD.

Series status: Ending.

Performers include: John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Abbie Cornish, John Hoogenakker, Ali Suliman, Dina Shihabi, Amir El-Masry, Peter Fonda, Mena Massoud, Timothy Hutton, and Al Sapienza.

TV show description:

Based on the Tom Clancy character of page and silver screen, the Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan TV show comes from creators Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland. The political action thriller follows Jack Ryan (Krasinski), a former US Marine who is now working as a fledgling CIA analyst.

The drama series kicks off with Ryan spending his days behind a desk, analyzing suspicious financial transactions. Along with his boss, James Greer (Pierce), Jack follows the financial trail of Syrian-based terrorist Mousa Bin Suleiman (Suliman), who is responsible for a ghastly attack in Paris. With help from Dr. Cathy Mueller (Cornish), a government epidemiologist, and Hanin Suleiman (Shihabi), the suspect’s wife, Jack rises to the occasion as he races to stop a planned attack on US soil.

The limited series is an updated reimagining of the fictional hero’s early days as a CIA operative. Krasinski, a veteran of The Office (US), is the fifth actor to play the action hero, following Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

