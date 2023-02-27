The Blacklist: Season 10 Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if The Blacklist will be cancelled this time. After a decade on the air, the NBC series is coming to a close. Could The Blacklist characters be revived for an 11th season, a movie, or a whole new series someday? Stay tuned.

A crime thriller series, The Blacklist stars James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix. The story begins as one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives, Raymond “Red” Reddington (Spader), offers to help the authorities if a specific rookie agent, Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone), partners with him. A lot has happened since then. In season 10, Red confronts unparalleled danger. With Reddington’s covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure, former Blacklisters unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge – testing Red and the FBI Task Force as never before.

The ratings typically indicate a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season nine of The Blacklist on NBC averaged a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.97 million viewers.

