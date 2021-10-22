The Blacklist: Season Nine Viewer Votes

What’s Red’s game in the ninth season of The Blacklist TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Blacklist is cancelled or renewed for season 10. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the ninth season episodes of The Blacklist here.

An NBC crime thriller series, The Blacklist stars James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn, and Harry Lennix. The story begins as one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives, Raymond “Red” Reddington (Spader), offers to help the authorities if a specific rookie agent, Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone), partners with him. As season nine begins, it’s two years since the death of Elizabeth and Red and the members of the FBI Task Force have disbanded. When one of their own is injured in the line of duty, the Task Force is drawn back together to bring down a conspiracy that could shatter global security. In the process, they begin to uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies, and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, led by the most devious criminal of them all – Raymond Reddington.





