Destination X: Season One Ratings

The Amazing Race has lasted for many years on CBS, but other globetrotting competition shows have been cancelled after just one year. Will NBC‘s new Destination X series be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A travel competition series, the Destination X TV show is hosted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. In the show, Europe is turned into a real-life gameboard as complete strangers are invited to participate in the trip of a lifetime and the ultimate geo-guessing contest. They traverse each country on a blacked-out “Destination X” bus with the goal of figuring out where they end up in each episode. The players disembark the bus to visit unique and unfamiliar tourist attractions that have been gamified into experiential challenges. They must rely on their knowledge of pop culture, history, geography, and their observational skills to win clues to their current location and earn an all-important advantage. The players each share an unmistakable sense of wanderlust, but with constantly shifting alliances and unexpected adversaries, they’re forced to discover who they can trust and whose strengths will take them the farthest. At the end of each episode, designated contestants must enter the Map Room and place their X on the map to indicate where in the world they think they are. The furthest from the actual location is sent packing. The final player standing at the end of the tour will find Morgan at the ultimate Destination X and win $250,000.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

5/30 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



As of May 30, 2025, Destination X has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

