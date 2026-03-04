Destination X: Season Two Filming Underway; NBC Renews Travel Competition Series

The Peacock Network is ready to send another group of players on an extended trip. NBC has renewed Destination X for a second season. The show’s first season of 10 episodes finished airing last July.

A travel competition series, the Destination X TV show is hosted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. In the show, Europe is turned into a real-life gameboard as complete strangers are invited to participate in the trip of a lifetime and the ultimate geo-guessing contest. They traverse each country on a blacked-out “Destination X” bus with the goal of figuring out where they end up in each episode. The players disembark the bus to visit unique and unfamiliar tourist attractions that have been gamified into experiential challenges. They must rely on their knowledge of pop culture, history, geography, and their observational skills to win clues to their current location and earn an all-important advantage. The players each share an unmistakable sense of wanderlust, but with constantly shifting alliances and unexpected adversaries, they’re forced to discover who they can trust and whose strengths will take them the farthest. At the end of each episode, designated contestants must enter the Map Room and place their X on the map to indicate where in the world they think they are. The furthest from the actual location is sent packing. The final player standing at the end of the tour will find Morgan at the ultimate Destination X and win $250,000.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the first season of Destination X averaged a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.92 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to other summer shows that aired on NBC, it was a middle-of-the-age performer.

“Destination X pushes the boundaries of what unscripted television can deliver with a truly global experience that feels cinematic, exhilarating and unlike anything else on TV,” said Toby Gorman, President, Universal Television Alternative Studio. “With this new season, we’re dialing everything up even more, taking both the contestants and the audience on adventures that are bigger, bolder and completely unexpected.”

Casting for season two is currently underway. For those who love international travel, adventure and outsmarting the competition, applicants can visit https://dx.castingcrane.com/.

