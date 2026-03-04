Little House on the Prairie: Season Two; Early Renewal and Series Premiere Date Set for Netflix Series

The Little House on the Prairie reboot hasn’t even arrived yet on Netflix, but its future has been locked in place. The streaming service has renewed the series for a second season ahead of its first season premiere.

Alice Halsey, Luke Bracey, Crosby Fitzgerald, Skywalker Hughes, Jocko Sims, Warren Christie, Meegwun Fairbrother, Wren Zhawenim Gotts, Xander Cole and Alyssa Wapanatâhk, and Xander Cole star in the series inspired by Laura Ingalls Wilder’s novels.

Netflix shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Little House on the Prairie, based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s enduring, almost 100-year-old book series about growing up in the American West in the 1800s, will premiere on July 9, 2026 – and it’s already coming back for more. Little House on the Prairie has been renewed for Season 2 ahead of its Season 1 debut.

“I’m incredibly grateful to our wonderful cast and crew, who put their hearts and hard work into making our first season come alive,” showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine tells Netflix. “We can’t wait to share this new adaptation of the Little House books with the world, and we’re thrilled that Netflix is giving us the opportunity to continue the story.”

Jinny Howe, Netflix’s head of US and Canada scripted series says, “We are delighted to renew this beautiful reimagining of Little House on the Prairie for a second season ahead of its Netflix debut. The exceptional work by Rebecca Sonnenshine and the entire cast and crew on Season 1 has established a rich foundation of storytelling for years to come. With its hopeful spirit and emotional authenticity, we’re confident that Little House will deliver even more of what fans truly love.”

A hopeful family drama, epic survival tale, and origin story of the American West, this fresh adaptation offers a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier. The early renewal is just one example of a larger viewing trend: the surging demand for feel-good, heartland-rooted comfort programming on Netflix. Little House on the Prairie will anchor Netflix’s slate of warm, emotionally grounded storytelling.

As a tale of connection and optimism, Little House on the Prairie joins series like Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias, and Ransom Canyon; movies like Ruth & Boaz, The Wrong Paris, and the upcoming Remarkably Bright Creatures; and licensed titles like Gilmore Girls, This Is Us, and Sullivan’s Crossing. These relatable characters and wholesome and heartwarming stories offer viewers a comforting diversion that they can cozy up with and relax.

Anchoring the series are Alice Halsey (Lessons in Chemistry) as the strong-willed Laura Ingalls, the young hero of the novels; Skywalker Hughes (I, Object) as Laura’s older sister, Mary; Luke Bracey (Hacksaw Ridge) as Pa (aka Laura’s father, Charles Ingalls); and Crosby Fitzgerald (Crime 101) as Ma (aka Laura’s mother, Caroline Ingalls).

Along with Sonnenshine, executive producers of the series include Joy Gorman Wettels for Joy Coalition, Trip Friendly for Friendly Family Productions, Dana Fox, and Susanna Fogel. Friendly’s father, Ed Friendly, produced the Little House television films and series that were broadcast on NBC from 1974 to 1984. Little House on the Prairie is produced by CBS Studios and Anonymous Content.

Since the first book was published in the 1930s, the Little House series has sold more than 73 million copies in more than 100 countries, and it has been translated into at least 27 languages. The 1974 show endures in pop culture, garnering 13.25 billion minutes of viewing in 2024 alone.”