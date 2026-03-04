Tyler Perry’s Where There’s Smoke: Netflix Orders New Firefighter Drama Series

A new firefighter drama is coming soon. Netflix has ordered Tyler Perry’s Where There’s Smoke. Sixteen episodes have been ordered for the series.

Tyler Lepley, Mike Merrill, Da’Vinchi, Eltony Williams, Brock O’Hurn, Joe Hunter, Karen Obilom, Brittany S. Hall, Mariah Goodie, Jordan Rodriguez, and Judi Moon will star in this series about first responders.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“Tyler Perry’s Where There’s Smoke follows the lives of a group of firefighters as they navigate the intense challenges of their high-stakes profession while grappling with personal struggles, fractured relationships, and the emotional toll of saving lives in a world filled with danger, drama, and heartbreak.”

The series premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Tyler Perry series when it arrives on Netflix?