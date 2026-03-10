The Audacity: Season Two Renewal Set for AMC Drama Ahead of April Premiere

The Audacity arrives next month on AMC, but viewers need not worry about its future. AMC has renewed the series for a second season ahead of its release. The first season consists of eight episodes.

Billy Magnussen, Sarah Goldberg, Zach Galifianakis, Lucy Punch, Simon Helberg, Rob Corddry, Meaghan Rath, Paul Adelstein, and Everett Blunck star in the series created by Jonathan Glatzer. The series follows a tech CEO as he uses his software to exploit data to his advantage.

AMC said the following about the series’ renewal:

“AMC Networks today announced it has ordered a second season of its forthcoming Silicon Valley drama The Audacity, days before its World Premiere at South By Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, TX. The first season of eight episodes comes to AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, April 12. Created, written and executive produced by Emmy®, Peabody®, WGA®, PGA® Award-winner Jonathan Glatzer (Better Call Saul, Succession, Bad Sisters), The Audacity is an AMC Studios production executive produced by Gina Mingacci (Killing Eve) and featuring a star-studded cast including Billy Magnussen, Sarah Goldberg, Zach Galifianakis, Lucy Punch, Simon Helberg, Rob Corddry, Meaghan Rath, Paul Adelstein, Everett Blunck, Thailey Roberge, and Ava Marie Telek. Lucy Forbes (This Is Going To Hurt, Eric) directs the first two episodes of the first season. The second season will also feature eight episodes. Set inside the bubble of Silicon Valley, The Audacity takes on the warped dreams, outsized egos, and ethical lapses of the self-styled inventors of the future. In a world of jaded billionaires, psychiatrist-gurus, bio-hacked tech bros, AI labs and disillusioned teens being optimized in elite private schools, an audacious data-mining CEO (Magnussen) strives to turn insight and influence into profit and power. The darkly comedic drama confronts reality, privacy, and the delusions fueling our ever-changing world. “Jonathan is one of the smartest, most talented, insightful and human showrunners we’ve ever worked with,” said Dan McDermott, Chief Content Officer of AMC Networks and President of AMC Studios. “He has created a series that is smart, witty and nuanced, with dynamic characters, and something to say about our world, and this particular world that has such a huge impact on our culture, our economy, and the very lives we are all living. Season one is fantastic, season two can’t come soon enough. Thank you to Jonathan, Gina and the incredible cast and crew of The Audacity, for bringing this story and these characters to life.” Said Creator and Executive Producer Jonathan Glatzer: “From the start, The Audacity exists because Kristin Dolan, Dan McDermott, and AMC Networks decided that ‘playing it safe’ is vastly overrated. They’ve enabled me and our fearless cast to dive headfirst into the deep recesses of some beautifully flawed characters, all set against the backdrop of Silicon Valley, which only happens to have the power to shape how we work, argue, date, doomscroll, etc. And now, with this second season pick-up, AMC Networks has stood by their conviction with this wholly original satire. As The Audacity’s creator, I could not be more grateful, but also as a fan of original and slightly dangerous stories, I am ecstatic.” The Audacity will have its World Premiere at SXSW in Austin, Texas on Saturday, March 14. The two-episode screening will be followed by a panel discussion with Glatzer, Mingacci, Forbes and cast members Magnussen, Punch, Helberg, Corddry, Rath and Adelstein, moderated by iconic journalist Kara Swisher.”

The series arrives on April 12th.

