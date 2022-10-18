Mary & George: Julianne Moore to Star in AMC Period Drama Series About Mary Villiers and Son George

AMC has ordered Mary & George to series and has cast a big name for its lead. Julianne Moore will star in the upcoming period drama about Mary Villers and her son George. The eight-episode limited series is based on a true story and will begin filming early next year.

Deadline revealed the following about the upcoming AMC series:

Julianne Moore will play Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, who in 17th century England molded her beautiful son, George, to seduce King James I and become his all-powerful lover. Through outrageous scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become one of the richest, most titled and influential mother and sons England had ever seen. The series is due to begin filming in early 2023.

“Mary Villiers was a woman who through her own actions rose to become a powerful and influential figure in Jacobean London,” Moore said. “It’s a daunting but exhilarating challenge to bring her to life on screen.”

A 2023 premiere date and additional casting will be announced at a later time.

