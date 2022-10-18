Grimsburg: Season Two; FOX Animated Series Renewed Ahead of 2023 Premiere

Grimsburg is getting an early boost. FOX has renewed the upcoming series for a second season ahead of its 2023 premiere. Jon Hamm stars in and executive produces the new animated series. He’ll play Marvin Flute, a great detective who’s still trying to figure out his family.

FOX revealed more about the early renewal in a press release.

“FOX Entertainment has given an early Season Two renewal to its upcoming animated comedy Grimsburg, starring and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm (Mad Men, Confess, Fletch), it was announced today by Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment. “Grimsburg is yet another clear example of our strong commitment to, and intense focus on, upholding the high bar of standards any show must exceed in order to reside under the Animation Domination banner,” said Thorn. “Of course, having Jon Hamm’s talent and star power front and center is a great place to start. Equally important, everything we’re seeing with Grimsburg – from the very first scripts and show bible to animatics and preliminary cuts – makes us believe we have a winner on our hands that beautifully complements our animation brand.” Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment and produced by FOX’s Emmy-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment, Grimsburg centers on Marvin Flute (Hamm), who may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown and correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack – himself. To do that he must return to Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, and redeem himself in the eyes of his fellow detectives, his ferocious ex-wife and his lovably unstable son. Grimsburg will premiere in 2023. The series joins FOX Entertainment’s other all-new animated comedy, Krapopolis, which last week also was renewed for a second season. Both programs will be introduced to international program buyers this week at MIPCOM CANNES by FOX’s recently formed content sales unit, FOX Entertainment Global. Grimsburg is produced by FOX Entertainment’s Emmy-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment. The program is fully owned by FOX Entertainment. Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel created the series and serve as co-executive producers alongside showrunner Chadd Gindin. Jon Hamm serves as executive producer alongside Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group and Connie Tavel.

A premiere date and additional casting for Grimsburg will be announced later.

