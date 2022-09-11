King of the Hill: Revival of Cancelled Animated Series Won’t Be Coming to FOX

King of the Hill will not be returning to FOX if it is revived. A revival of the canceled animated series has been in the works for some time. Mike Judge said it was likely to happen when he appeared at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this summer.

But now, Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn spoke about the revival. He said the following, per The Hollywood Reporter:

“That’s not going to be with FOX. We love that team, and we love that show. It’s obviously part of our animation legacy. But we’re we’re really focusing on animation is launching the kind of the next wave of our signature animated series, while still having our great legacy shows.”

All 13 seasons of King of the Hill are available on Hulu.

