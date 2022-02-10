Futurama: Season Eight; Hulu Revives Cancelled Animated Series

Fry, Leela, and Bender have been revived — again. Hulu has announced that the Futurama series will return for 20 new episodes. A table read will be held on Monday and new episodes will be released at some point in 2023. The show’s existing episodes can currently be found on the streaming service.

Cast members Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman are all returning for the revival. John DiMaggio, who voiced Bender and others, is noticeably missing from the announced cast. Word is that 20th Television Animation hasn’t struck a deal with DiMaggio to return yet but both sides are still hoping an agreement can be reached.

Created by Matt Groening and David X. Cohen, the Futurama series debuted on FOX and aired from 1999 until 2003. The show was resurrected in 2007 as four direct-to-DVD movies that subsequently aired as 30-minute episodes on Comedy Central. Based on their success, Comedy Central ordered new seasons of the series which debuted in June 2010 and ran until September 2013. The series was cancelled once again.

Here’s the announcement from Hulu:

LOS ANGELES (February 9th, 2022)- The future is looking bright for Fry, Leela and Bender at Hulu. 20th Television Animation and Hulu announced today the return of Matt Groening and David X. Cohen’s brilliantly subversive animated sci-fi comedy, FUTURAMA. The announcement was made today by Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment and 20th Television Animation Head Marci Proietto. The order is for 20 new episodes and the series will go into production in February, with a 2023 premiere. The show’s returning voice cast includes stars Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman.

“I’m thrilled to have another chance to think about the future… or really anything other than the present,” said David X. Cohen.

“It’s a true honor to announce the triumphant return of Futurama one more time before we get canceled abruptly again,” commented Matt Groening.

“When presented with the opportunity to bring fans and viewers new episodes of Futurama, we couldn’t wait to dive in. This iconic series helped blaze the trail for the success of adult animation since its initial launch and we look forward to Matt & David continuing to pave the way and further establishing Hulu as the premiere destination for fans of the genre,” said Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.

“What I love about animation is that it’s possible for a successful show to take a pause and then resume years later, even on a different platform, and pick up right where it left off. Futurama is one of those shows. The excitement from Hulu about returning Matt and David’s genius creation for all-new episodes has been off the charts. I’m thrilled that this incredible team will get to tell more stories, and that our Planet Express crew will have more adventures together. It’s a win for the fans who have loved the show since the beginning, and for the ones who will now discover it for the very first time,” commented Marci Proietto, Head of 20th Television Animation.

FUTURAMA focuses on the life of Philip Fry (Billy West), a 25-year-old pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself on December 31, 1999 and wakes up 1,000 years later with a fresh start at life and a “diverse” new group of friends including Leela (Katey Sagal), a tough but lovely one-eyed alien and Bender, a robot who possesses human characteristics and flaws.

FUTURAMA, created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen, is produced 20thTelevision Animation a part of Disney Television Studios, with Rough Draft Studios, Inc. contributing the animation.

