King of the Hill: Hulu Revives Cancelled Animated Comedy Series with Original Cast Members

The Hill family is returning for new stories. Hulu is reviving the King of the Hill TV show, the animated comedy that was cancelled by FOX in 2009 after 13 seasons and 259 episodes. The show is available on the streamer.

Created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, the King of the Hill TV series launched in 1997 and stars the voices of Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, Stephen Root, Brittany Murphy, Toby Huss, David Herman, Ashley Gardner, Lauren Tom, and Breckin Meyer. The story is set in the fictional small town of Arlen, Texas, and follows the lives of the Hill family — propane salesman Hank (Judge), his wife Peggy (Najimy), and their only child, Bobby (Adlon). Hank’s friends, like conspiracy theorist Dale (Hardwick), military barber Bill (Root), and cool but inarticulate Boomhauer (Judge), along with Peggy’s friends Minh (Tom) and meteorologist Nancy (Gardner), and Bobby’s friend Connie (Tom) help the Hills navigate a changing world.

The revival has reportedly been in the works since the 2017 San Francisco Sketchfest, where Judge and Daniels reconnected with the cast and celebrated the show’s 20th anniversary.

Judge, Najimy, Root, Adlon, Hardwick, and Tom are among the voice actors who will be returning for the Hulu revival. Huss, who played Minn’s husband, is conspicuously absent from the list. Also missing, is Brittany Murphy, who played Niece Luanne, and who passed away in 2009. It’s unclear if those actors’ characters will not appear in the revival, or if they will be recast.

Saladin Patterson will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Judge and Daniels will executive produce via their Bandera Entertainment. Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein of 3 Arts will also executive produce, along with Bandera’s Dustin Davis.

“We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy, and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago,” said Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals. “This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we’re so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group.”

“Yeah, man I tell you whot man, that dang Ol’ Greg, talking about ‘O.G.’ and then that Mike Judge … Inspirations, man … the original show, dang ol’ classic … Got my kids, man, walking around talking about ‘That’s my purse! I don’t know you!’ Feeling blessed, man, I tell you whot ‘Feel so Good’ is a great song, I don’t care what no-dang-body says …” said showrunner and executive producer Saladin Patterson.

“I’m so lucky to have been a part of this show from the very beginning and couldn’t be more excited to visit Arlen, Texas, once again with Mike, Greg and Saladin, who together are bringing a whole new perspective to the original series. We all want to thank the fans for their overwhelming support because they helped make this happen, and I can’t wait to share this new iteration through the lens of 2023 America. In the words of our beloved Peggy Hill: ‘Ho yeah!,’” said Marci Proietto, executive vice president, 20th Television Animation.

A premiere date for the return of King of the Hill will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed this animated series? Are you glad that King of the Hill is returning for new episodes?

