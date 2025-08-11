One Piece: Season Three Renewal and Season Two Photos Released

One Piece will return with its second season in 2026, but Netflix wants more of the series beyond that. The streaming service has renewed the live-action series for a third season ahead of its return for season two. A new teaser and first-look photos for season two have also been released.

Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero, Taz Skylar, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Jeff Ward, and Michael Dorman star in the series inspired by the popular manga.

Netflix shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Out of today’s annual One Piece Day celebration in Tokyo, Japan, Netflix shared a first look at the highly-anticipated season two of the epic pirate adventure series, returning in 2026. The series has also been given an early Season 3 renewal, which will begin production in Cape Town, South Africa later this year. Ian Stokes is set to join Joe Tracz as co-showrunner for Season 3. ONE PIECE: INTO THE GRAND LINE Logline: Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure, ONE PIECE, returns for Season 2 – unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line – a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies. ONE PIECE is a live action pirate adventure created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix.”

The teaser and photos for season two are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch season two when it arrives next year? Are you glad the series has been renewed?