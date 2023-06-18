FUBAR: Season Two Renewal Announced for Netflix Series Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger is going back to work. Netflix has renewed the former California Governor’s TV series FUBAR for a second season.

An action series created by Nick Santora, the FUBAR TV show stars Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Jay Baruchel, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, and Andy Buckley. In the story, CIA officer Luke Brunner (Schwarzenegger) has completed his last mission and can retire. Only then does he and his daughter Emma (Barbaro) learn they’ve been lying to each other for years, neither knowing that the other is a CIA operative.

The eight-episode first season was released on May 25th, and the show immediately landed in the number one slot of the streaming service’s Top 10 list of English-language shows. In its first four days of availability, it had 88.94 million hours viewed (Netflix’s preferred measurement method). It’s remained on the list and had accumulated 219.25M hours viewed as of last week.

Netflix and Schwarzenegger announced the second season renewal via social media.

Arnold Schwarzenegger just announced at #TUDUM that FUBAR has been renewed for Season 2! And to thank the fans, he released this blooper reel pic.twitter.com/baMoE2PD2g — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

Additional details and a premiere date for season two of FUBAR will be announced in the future.

