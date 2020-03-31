Locke and Key: Season Two Renewal Announced for Netflix Series

The mysteries of Locke & Key will continue. Netflix just announced they’ve renewed the TV show for a second season.

The supernatural horror series follows the Locke family — mother Nina (Darby Stanchfield); eldest son Tyler (Emilia Jessup); daughter Kinsey (Petrice Jones); and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott), the youngest son. The family moves into their mysterious ancestral home in Massachusetts after the gruesome murder of the clan’s patriarch, Rendell (Bill Heck). The kids discover that the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Unknown to them, a devious demon also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them.

See Netflix‘s renewal announcement below:

more keys, more demons, more aloha 🖕Locke & Key is officially returning for season two!! pic.twitter.com/OYfHBKmik8 — Locke & Key (@lockekeynetflix) March 30, 2020

