Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Locke & Key: Season One Viewer Votes

Published:

Locke & Key TV show on Netflix: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(Netflix)

Are there some doors that shouldn’t be opened in the first season of the Locke & Key TV show on Netflix? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Locke & Key is cancelled or renewed for season two. Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Locke & Key here. *Status Update Below

A Netflix supernatural horror drama, Locke & Key stars Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Petrice Jones, Laysla De Oliveira, and Griffin Gluck. The story follows the Locke family — mother Nina (Stanchfield); eldest son Tyler (Jessup); daughter Kinsey (Jones); and Bode (Scott), the youngest son. The family moves into their mysterious ancestral home in Massachusetts after the gruesome murder of the clan’s patriarch, Rendell (Bill Heck). The kids discover that the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Unknown to them, a devious demon also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Locke & Key TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Locke & Key on Netflix should be cancelled or renewed for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

4/1 update: Locke & Key has been renewed for a second season.



Canceled and renewed TV show

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
KatyGarnet Glenn Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Katy
Reader
Katy

Loved it! Completely binged the whole thing!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 11, 2020 3:58 am
Garnet Glenn
Reader
Garnet Glenn

Great show, fun and dramatic. I would like to see a season two.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 9, 2020 4:34 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz