Duster: Cancelled at HBO Max; No Season Two for Crime Drama Series

Duster won’t be hitting the road again anytime soon. At least, not on HBO Max. The series has been canceled after one season by the streaming service.

Deadline shared the following statement from HBO Max about the series’ cancellation:

“While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a second season of Duster, we are so grateful to have had the chance to work with the amazingly talented co-creators J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, and our partners at Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. We are tremendously proud of this series led by Josh Holloway and Rachel Hilson and we thank them along with our cast and crew for their incredible collaboration and partnership.”

The cancellation is likely due to poor viewership. The series never cracked the Nielsen Top 10 after its release. WBTV and Bad Robot did shop the series to other platforms, but those efforts were not successful.

What do you think? Did you watch Duster? Were you hoping for a second season?