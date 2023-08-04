Rap Sh!t: Season Two; Max Delays Issa Rae Comedy Series for Three Months

Rap Sh!t was set to premiere its second season next week, but Max has decided to delay it until November, per Deadline. The delay is due to the ongoing strikes.

Starring Aida Osman, KaMillion, Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell, and RJ Cyler, the series from Issa Rae follows a struggling rapper (Osman) as she decides to start a rap group after a video of a song goes viral.

Max revealed the following about season two:

“RAP SH!T follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna and Mia, who reunite to form a rap group. In their rise to fame, Shawna and Mia find themselves at a pivotal moment in their rap career as they are forced to decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry.”

Rap Sh!t season two will arrive on November 9th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this Max series in November?