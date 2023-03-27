Clone High: HBO Max Releases Cast List and Photos for Revival of Animated Comedy Series

The Clone High revival is coming soon to HBO Max. The streaming service released the first photos and revealed the cast of the adult animated series which is set in a high school with clones of historical figures.

The series aired for one season of 13 episodes on MTV during the 2002-2003 season, and it was pulled off the air when there was a controversy surrounding the portrayal of Gandhi.

Created by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Bill Lawrence, Will Forte and Nicole Sullivan starred in the original series, and they are returning for the revival. Ayo Edebiri, Mitra Jouhari, Vicci Martinez, Kelvin Yu, Neil Casey, Jana Schmieding, Sam Richardson, Mo Gaffney, Al Madrigal, Danny Pudi, and Emily Maya Mills are joining the series.

HBO Max revealed more about the series in a press release.

“CLONE HIGH stars Will Forte (Abe) and Nicole Sullivan (Joan) took the stage at WonderCon today alongside executive producers Chris Miller (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “The Afterparty,” and “21 Jump Street”), Erica Rivinoja (“South Park,” “Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Last Man on Earth”), and Erik Durbin (“Last Man On Earth,” “American Dad!,” “Don’t Trust the B in Apt. 23”) to debut an exclusive first look at the new series followed by a moderated Q&A panel, as well as to reveal the new cast. Logline: This modern refresh of the Phil Lord (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “The Afterparty,” and “21 Jump Street”), Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence (“Ted Lasso,” “Cougar Town”, “Scrubs”) hit series CLONE HIGH is set at a high school for clones of historical figures. After a high school that was secretly being run as an elaborate military experiment to clone the greatest minds in history was put on ice, the clones have been thawed out 20 years later to resume the experiment with new clone classmates – all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships. Returning cast: Returning stars include Will Forte and Nicole Sullivan; executive producers Phil Lord as Scudworth and Chris Miller as JFK and Mr. B; Christa Miller voicing “Candide Sampson; Donald Faison as George Washington Carver; and Judah Miller as Scangrade. Newly announced cast: New voice actors joining are Ayo Edebiri as Harriet; Mitra Jouhari as Cleo; Vicci Martinez as Frida; Kelvin Yu as Confucius; Neil Casey as Topher Bus; Jana Schmieding as Sacagawea; Sam Richardson as Wesley; Mo Gaffney as Ms. Grumbles; Al Madrigal as Frederico; Danny Pudi as Dr. Neelankavil; Emily Maya Mills as Ethel Merman; Michael Bolton as Michael Bolton, Mandy Moore as Mandy Moore, Ian Ziering as Ian Ziering; Steve Kerr as Steve Kerr; and Jeffrey Muller, Kyle Lau, Dannah Phirman, and Danielle Schneider. Credits: From MTV Entertainment Studios, CLONE HIGH executive producers include Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Bill Lawrence, Erica Rivinoja, and Erik Durbin.”

Check out more photos from the new Clone High below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this revival on HBO Max?