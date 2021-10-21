Love & Death: HBO Max Releases First Look Photos, Cast Members Added

HBO Max has released first-look photos (above and below) for the new series Love & Death and the streaming service has added five to its cast. The series follows two couples living in Texas and shows how their lives change when an axe comes into play.

Brian d’Arcy James, Mackenzie Astin, Adam Cropper, and Bruce McGill have joined the series which already stars Elizabeth Olsen, Keir Gilchrist, Elizabeth Marvel, Tom Pelphrey, and Krysten Ritter.

Deadline revealed the following about the additions to the HBO Max cast:

“James will play Dr. Fred Fason; Applegate will portray Carol Crowder; Astin will play Tom O’Connell; Cropper will portray Robert Udashen and McGill is Judge Tom Ryan.”

Production on Love & Death is currently underway and the show debuts at some point in 2022.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out Love & Death on HBO Max when it debuts next year?