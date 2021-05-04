Love and Death: Elizabeth Olsen to Play Infamous Axe Murderer in HBO Max Series

Love and Death has its leading lady. Elizabeth Olsen has been cast as Texas housewife Candy Montgomery, an infamous axe murderer, in a newly ordered HBO Max series. The drama, based on the is being written by David E. Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter. The A Killing in a Small Town feature film is based on the 1980 case.

HBO Max revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“HBO Max has given a series order to the limited series LOVE AND DEATH starring Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision, Marvel Franchise, Martha Marcy May Marlene) as Candy Montgomery, written by David E. Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter. Produced by Lionsgate, executive produced by David E. Kelley through David E. Kelley Productions; Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films; Lesli Linka Glatter; Scott Brown and Megan Creydt through Texas Monthly; Matthew Tinker; Michael Klick and Helen Verno. LOVE AND DEATH is inspired by the book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs” and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (Love & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & II). Logline: Two church going couples, enjoying small town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe. Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, quote: “This is a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town that culminates in a terrible act of violence. We are thrilled to be partnering with David, Lesli, Nicole, and Per and incredibly fortunate to have Elizabeth at the center of our story to bring out all the layers of Candy that make this story so unforgettable.” Kevin Beggs, Chairman, Lionsgate Television Group quote: “We cannot imagine a more perfect artist to play the leading role of Candy than Elizabeth Olsen. Her talent, charisma and energy can bewitch audiences like no other. We’re proud to be collaborating with a world-class creative team of Lesli, David and Nicole on this thrilling and intriguing series and to bring another exciting premium property to our partners at HBO Max.”

A premiere date has not yet been set for this new limited series.

