Network: Disney+

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 15, 2021 — present

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park.

TV show description:

An homage to classic television comedies, the WandaVision superhero series is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and takes place after the events of the Avengers: Endgame feature film.

The story revolves around Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) aka Scarlet Witch, who can harness magic and telekinesis, and Vision (Bettany), her android companion.

In the TV show, the two super-powered beings are living the ideal suburban life in the town of Westview while trying to conceal their powers. As they begin to enter new decades and encounter various television tropes, the couple begins to suspect that things are not as they seem.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

