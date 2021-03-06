Superman & Lois: Season One; The CW Releasing Extended Episodes

Superman & Lois is getting supersized! The CW has announced that they are releasing extended episodes on the app for each episode starting with the most recent second episode. The premiere was also extended.

This news comes not long after the new superhero series was picked up by The CW for a second season. A break is coming for Superman & Lois though. The series will air three more episodes before Supergirl returns and takes over the time slot. Superman & Lois will return to the network in May.

Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Adam Rayner, Dylan Walsh, and Emmanuelle Chriqui star in this new take on the Superman story with Clark and Lois the parents of twin teenage sons with one now developing powers like his father.

The CW revealed more about the extended episodes in a press release:

“In a first for the multiplatform network, The CW will offer an enhanced streaming experience of its brand-new hit series, SUPERMAN & LOIS. Beginning with episode two, each episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS’s first season will feature additional footage or scenes when it becomes available on The CW app and CWTV.com after its broadcast on the network. The additional footage included in each of the extended streaming episodes will vary. After the finale, the entire first season of SUPERMAN & LOIS extended cut episodes will be available to binge on The CW app and CWTV.com, for free with no subscription or login required, until 30 days prior to the start of the next season. Recently renewed for a second season, the multiplatform debut of SUPERMAN & LOIS has been an out-of-the-gate hit across its linear and streaming channels, as the premiere episode lifted The CW to its most watched night of primetime in over two years and delivered the largest day-one streaming audience ever for a new series in the history of the network. SUPERMAN & LOIS stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as The Stranger, Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, SUPERMAN & LOIS is developed by Greg Berlanti & Todd Helbing, who serve as executive producers of the series with Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns and David Madden. Todd Helbing wrote the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Greg Berlanti & Todd Helbing. Lee Toland Krieger executive produced and directed the first episode. SUPERMAN & LOIS is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.”

Superman & Lois currently airs on Tuesday nights. The extended episodes will arrive on The CW app on Wednesday mornings.

What do you think? Have you been enjoying Superman & Lois on The CW? Do you plan to watch the extended episodes?