Superman & Lois: Season One Ratings

The Superman character has been around for more than 80 years and has inspired numerous television series. Most of them have lasted many years while others have been cancelled after a season or two. How successful will The CW’s entry be? Will Superman & Lois be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A superhero series based on DC Comics characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the Superman & Lois TV show stars Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Adam Rayner, Dylan Walsh, and Emmanuelle Chriqui. After years of facing maniacal supervillains, monsters, and alien invaders, the world’s most famous superhero, Superman aka Clark Kent (Hoechlin), and his award-winning journalist wife, Lois Lane (Tulloch), have gotten married and are now working parents, raising two teen boys. In addition to the usual trials and tribulations of being parents, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Elsass) and Jordan (Garfin) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Clark’s hometown of Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Chriqui), Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband, Kyle Cushing (Valdez). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Navarrette). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Walsh), looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

What do you think? Do you like the Superman & Lois TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?