Superman & Lois: Stacey Farber (Degrassi) Joins New CW Series

Superman & Lois now has a Degrassi: The Next Generation alum as a part of its cast. Stacey Farber is joining the cast of the new superhero series as a recurring character named Leslie Larr.

The Wrap revealed that Farr is “the right hand to one of the most influential people on the planet, she’s gone from a young, idealistic dreamer to a hardened, world-worn dream killer. Athletic, strong… and oftentimes heartless.”

It is likely she is the right hand to Lex Luthor, who has been played by Jon Cryer in the Arrowverse. Fans will likely see him on Superman & Lois as well, which is a good thing with Supergirl ending after this upcoming season on The CW.

It is also possible Larr is a different villain for the series. Her name is similar to Lesla-Larr, another Kryptonian that found her way to Earth. She first appeared as a villain opposite Supergirl in a comic released in 1961.

The new Superman & Lois TV series is set to premiere in January 2021.

