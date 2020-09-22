Supergirl: Season Six; CW Series to End with 2020-21 Season (Reactions)

Another member of The CW‘s Arrowverse will be flying into the sunset next year. Deadline reports that the Supergirl TV series will end with its upcoming sixth season. Despite production delays and an early 2021 premiere, season six is expected to have 20 episodes.
Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, David Harewood, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Julie Gonzolo, Azie Tesfai, Andrea Brooks, and Staz Nair. Based on the DC Comics character, the series centers on Kara Zor-El (Benoist), the cousin of Kal-El, i.e. Superman (Tyler Hoechlin). To remain safe from Krypton’s destruction, Kara grew up on Earth as a human named Kara Danvers. For years, she kept her powers a secret. Now, as an adult, she works at CatCo Worldwide Media and also for the Department of Extra-Normal Operations (DEO), a super-secret government organization whose mission is to keep National City – and the Earth – safe from sinister threats as costumed crusader Supergirl.
Production on the sixth (and now, final) has been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic but is expected to begin next week in Vancouver. Benoist is currently expecting so the actress will be joining the cast and crew at a later point. The production will film around her until she returns.
Between the production delays and the show’s decline in the ratings (Supergirl ranked seventh of 16 scripted CW series for the 2019-20 season), the producers, the studio, the network, and Benoist decided to wrap up the series with a full season of episodes. It seems likely that the changes in Benoist’s personal life may also have impacted the decision.
Here are some thoughts from Benoist and others regarding the series coming to a close.
View this post on Instagram
To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful. I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season. ♥️ el mayarah 💪 @supergirlcw
As you’ve probably heard, The 6th season of @supergirlcw will officially be our last. Getting to work on this show and play this character has been nothing short of a dream come true. Thank you to all our fans for your love and support. “We all live on in the big brain”supergirl pic.twitter.com/umG0VnCiuD
— Jesse Rath (@jesserath) September 22, 2020
Although I’m sad, I’m beyond grateful to have been involved with this wonderful show. I’ve met beautiful people that I am fortunate enough to call my friends… it will all be missed. Let’s make this last season the best one yet. #Supergirl https://t.co/uzXDalBAQ4
— Julie Gonzalo (@julie_gonzalo) September 22, 2020
What a ride! It’s been a pleasure bringing the Martian to life these past 6 years! Thank you to EVERYONE who supported! And thank you to all the fabulous actors, artists, writers and directors who have passed through the show over the years. Time to suit up one last time! pic.twitter.com/dIy4JjHIaF
— David Harewood (@DavidHarewood) September 22, 2020
There will continue to be adventures of natives of Krypton on The CW, however. New series Superman & Lois is expected to launch sometime in the second half of the 2020-21 season.
What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Supergirl TV series? Are you sorry to hear that it’s ending? Do you think you would have watched a seventh season?
I still shock that Supergirl 6 season will be the last. I still hope that the CW will change its mind and renewal of the series. Maybe we will get a spin-off series. How about calling Metropolis.
I don’t recall seeing anything like this. Creators took a good show and decided to dump the stories and instead make it all about social issues. They destroyed this show all by themselves.