Power Book II: Ghost: Season Two Renewal for Starz TV Series

Tariq’s life isn’t going to get any easier. Starz has renewed the Power Book II: Ghost TV series for a second season.

A crime drama series, Power Book II: Ghost is a spin-off of the Power TV series and picks up days after the finale. Ghost stars Michael Rainey Jr., Naturi Naughton, Mary J. Blige, Clifford “Method Man” Smith, Daniel Bellomy, Gianni Paolo, Justin McManus, LaToya Tonodeo, Lovell Adams-Gray, Melanie Liburd, Paige Hurd, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Shane Johnson, Woody McClain, and Sherri Saum. In the story, Tariq St. Patrick (Rainey Jr.) is a freshman at Stansfield University with a bright future ahead of him. He would be the embodiment of his father’s dreams, if not for the double life he’s living. With his mother, Tasha (Naughton), in jail for the murder of his father, Tariq is forced to split his time between school and hustling to pay for Davis MacLean (Smith), the fame-hungry defense lawyer. With no better options, Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada (Blige).

The first season of Power Book II: Ghost averages a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 593,000 viewers in live+same day ratings. Three episodes have aired thus far but the series is the cable channel’s highest-rated current series.

We thought we told you that we won’t stop. Season 2 about to be even more 🔥 #PowerGhost #PowerNeverEnds pic.twitter.com/HEy730escg — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) September 22, 2020

