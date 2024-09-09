I Love a Mama’s Boy: Season Four; TLC Reveals Reality Series Families and Premiere Date

I Love a Mama’s Boy is returning soon to TLC with its fourth season. The cable network has revealed the families featured in the new season while announcing its premiere date, and fans do not have much longer to wait. Season three aired on the network during the summer of 2022.

This season will feature five mama’s boys, including the return of one mother and son duo. The sons will need to figure out how to let go of their mothers and move on with their lives if they are going to find love with the new women in their lives.

TLC revealed more about the duos in a press release.

“Returning Fan Favorites: Matt and Kelly Fan-favorites Matt and Kelly are back! Living together, Matt is currently single, but Kelly is determined to find him the perfect match. While Matt feels ready to find love, he starts to realize that his mom may be part of the problem. Will Matt finally forge his own path and eventually move out? Introducing New Family: Nylah, Shahid and Dia In an intriguing twist of familial bonds, the mother-son duo of Dia and Shahid share an exceptionally close relationship. Their inseparable connection is evident in their daily activities, coordinated outfits, and even shared financial management. However, this tight-knit bond faces a challenge with the introduction of Nylah, Shahid’s girlfriend. Dia harbors reservations about Nylah, suspecting her intentions towards Shahid’s finances. Introducing New Family: Janelle, Josh and Tina Josh and his wife, Janelle, have been married for 12 years. However, Josh has never lived apart from his mother, Tina, whose close relationship with her son often leaves Janelle feeling sidelined. The couple’s recent purchase of a house in Florida has sparked tension, as Tina does not fit into this new home. Josh has no intention of living without his mom, but can he have a happy life with an unhappy wife? Introducing New Family: Kristopher, Austin and Shirlene Austin and his ex-boyfriend Kristopher still share a deep bond and live together, hoping to rekindle their love after a breakup spurred on by Austin’s close relationship with his mom. However, Austin’s mother Shirlene thinks Kris is toxic and disapproves of their relationship. As Shirlene contemplates moving back to Los Angeles, Austin faces a difficult decision: will his mother’s return mark the end of his relationship with Kristopher once and for all? Introducing New Family: Natasha, Chase and Lori Natasha and Lori are both quintessential Southern Belles, but beneath their polished exteriors, a fierce rivalry brews as they vie for the spotlight – and Chase’s affection. As tensions rise, Chase finds himself torn between the two most important women in his life, struggling to navigate the emotional battlefield.”

The new season of I Love a Mama’s Boy arrives on September 16th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this TLC series? Do you plan to watch season four?